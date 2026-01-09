Cooper DeJean's ex Steph Wilfawn turns heads in white bikini amid Nikki Bella rumors

One of the most popular NFL WAGs for us at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl run last season was Cooper DeJean's college sweetheart, Steph Wilfawn.

It had seemed like since that amazing run, when the Eagles fan-favorite cornerback picked off Patrick Mahomes in the NFL's biggest game of the year, and took it all the way back for a touchdown in the Birds blowout victory against the Kansas City Chiefs to capture their second Lombardi Trophy in less than a decade, that DeJean, 22, and Wilfawn had broke up on the down low.

@stephwilfawn/Instagram

That speculation seemed confirmed with Wilfawn no longer posting as a proud Eagles WAG, and then it hit hyperdrive with the dating rumors for the second-year Pro Bowler and WWE superstar Nikki Bella,42, with the twenty-year age gap under scrutiny.

Wilfawn stuns in her latest white bikini look

@stephwilfawn/Instagram

Wilfawn, who goes by her full name, Stephyn Wilfawn, for modeling and her aspiring influencer aspirations, shared her latest white bikini look on her Instagram Stories.

It's unclear if it's a new look, or a repost from her Cabo photo shoot from March 2025.

Needless to say Wilfawn, who was DeJean's college sweetheart when he was a rockstar for the Iowa Hawkeyes, is certainly causing a stir in her stunning bikini looks, which are a staple for her as an athleisure brand ambassador as well.

It's like a WWE storyline playing out in real life

Nikki Bella at the premiere of the wrestling show WWE "Monday Night RAW" on Netflix at the Intuit Dome | IMAGO / Future Image

Bella certainly hasn't been outdone, like with the Eagles kelly green outfit she wore recently on "WWE Monday Night RAW," when the Hall of Famer un-retired for a shot at the women's title.

Nikki Bella rocking the Eagles Kelly Green on Monday Night Raw 🤝#FlyEaglesFly



pic.twitter.com/gbZ5LsSPJn — Cooper DeJAWN 🦅 (@CooperDeJawn3) December 30, 2025

Wilfawn's many looks on her IG handle can certainly match the energy of Bella.

DeJean is probably only focused on the San Francisco 49ers right now as the Eagles look to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but TAL is certainly here for the Bella vs. Wilfawn WWE-like battle royale.

Philly fans probably are too.

Steph Wilfawn / Instagram

