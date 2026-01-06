Cooper DeJean, Nikki Bella's 20-year age gap scrutinized with dating status update
Cooper DeJean has a lot more to worry about than his dating life this week as the Philadelphia Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl title in the NFL playoffs.
Alas, ever since the first-time Pro Bowl cornerback was seen hanging out at a bar with the WWE superstar, Nikki Bella, a story which we broke first, during the Eagles home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, speculation has run rampant if the two were dating, especially since the un-retired Bella Twin flexed DeJean jerseys and kelly green Eagles-inspired wrestling outfits ever since that weekend.
So now we have an answer, sort of, of whether DeJean, 22, and Bella, born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, twenty years older at 42, are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.
It depends on which insider you believe (plus our take)
The Daily Mail acts like they're a full-on couple, reporting Bella is "smitten."
TMZ says slow down Daily Mail, countering that while the Eagles first-time Pro Bowler and John Cena's ex-girlfriend have gone on several dates, Bella, and probably DeJean too, "is still very single and enjoying life."
While we've played up that Bella was the longtime partner of the WWE legend Cena, we had failed to mention the contentious divorce she had with her former "Dancing with the Stars" partner turned husband, Artem Chigvintsev. They also have a five-year-old son together, Matteo.
Bella didn't file for for divorce until 2024, and DeJean recently got out of a long-term relationship with his college sweetheart, Steph Wilfawn, sometime after the Super Bowl, when the Birds fan-favorite became a Philly legend, picking off Patrick Mahomes and returning it for a touchdown in the surprising blowout win.
Who cares about the 20-year age difference
Both DeJean and Bella are two consenting adults, and if they want to hang out together when the Bella Twins are in town rooting for the Eagles, which they openly flaunt on both of their social media handles, not to mention Nikki using her fandom to talk smack to Detroit Lions fans, then so be it.
More importantly, DeJean has to lock in to get the Eagles a once unfathomable back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.
(Yes, this author is a diehard Eagles fan. Go Birds!)
