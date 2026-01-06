Cooper DeJean, Nikki Bella's 20-year age gap scrutinized with dating status update

Cooper DeJean has a lot more to worry about than his dating life this week as the Philadelphia Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl title in the NFL playoffs.

Alas, ever since the first-time Pro Bowl cornerback was seen hanging out at a bar with the WWE superstar, Nikki Bella, a story which we broke first, during the Eagles home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, speculation has run rampant if the two were dating, especially since the un-retired Bella Twin flexed DeJean jerseys and kelly green Eagles-inspired wrestling outfits ever since that weekend.

Jan. 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean walks from the tunnel before action against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

So now we have an answer, sort of, of whether DeJean, 22, and Bella, born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, twenty years older at 42, are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Nikki Bella at the premiere of the wrestling show WWE "Monday Night RAW" on Netflix at the Intuit Dome | IMAGO / Future Image

It depends on which insider you believe (plus our take)

Nikki Bella | IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Daily Mail acts like they're a full-on couple, reporting Bella is "smitten."

🚨BREAKING: #Eagles star cornerback Cooper DeJean and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella are confirmed to be DATING.



DeJean and Bella have reportedly been on multiple dates together over the last couple of months.



This has been rumored for a while now, and it is now confirmed.



(Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/wSofkGZH26 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 6, 2026

TMZ says slow down Daily Mail, countering that while the Eagles first-time Pro Bowler and John Cena's ex-girlfriend have gone on several dates, Bella, and probably DeJean too, "is still very single and enjoying life."

Dec. 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While we've played up that Bella was the longtime partner of the WWE legend Cena, we had failed to mention the contentious divorce she had with her former "Dancing with the Stars" partner turned husband, Artem Chigvintsev. They also have a five-year-old son together, Matteo.

nikki bella you are insane pic.twitter.com/NAKM8nlJ0R — z ⟡ (@BELLALUTI0N) December 31, 2025

Bella didn't file for for divorce until 2024, and DeJean recently got out of a long-term relationship with his college sweetheart, Steph Wilfawn, sometime after the Super Bowl, when the Birds fan-favorite became a Philly legend, picking off Patrick Mahomes and returning it for a touchdown in the surprising blowout win.

Cooper DeJean’s Super Bowl Pick Six in New Orleans with crowd noise only 🔥



Chills. pic.twitter.com/pbEw32kawe — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 11, 2025

Who cares about the 20-year age difference

Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Both DeJean and Bella are two consenting adults, and if they want to hang out together when the Bella Twins are in town rooting for the Eagles, which they openly flaunt on both of their social media handles, not to mention Nikki using her fandom to talk smack to Detroit Lions fans, then so be it.

Nikki Bella spittin' facts



"I mean, let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?" pic.twitter.com/2PatJjep14 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) December 23, 2025

More importantly, DeJean has to lock in to get the Eagles a once unfathomable back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

(Yes, this author is a diehard Eagles fan. Go Birds!)

Feb. 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) scores a touchdown after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

