Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer gets ridiculously criticized for backwards visor
Colin Cowherd loves to poke the bear.
The FOX Sports and FS1 talking-head superstar, as well as the founder of the very successful "The Volume" podcast network, does not like backwards baseball caps and visors being worn by grown, middle-aged men.
So Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, you are now in more trouble than Micah Parsons.
While I'm not as old as Cowherd, 61, I'm scarily creeping up on him faster than I would like to admit, and I grew up in a home where any tattoo was considered trashy, not classy. And while I admire the savvy sports media kingpin, this hot take is completely ridiculous and preposterous.
Honestly, who cares.
Every generation gets less and less formal, and that happens especially in professional sports. Heck, every NFL coach used to wear a suit on the sidelines. Those days are long gone, and it was actually odd when ex-San Francisco 49ers HC Mike Nolan sported one in the mid-2000s.
"You're representing a $12 billion corporation," Cowherd said as the old man yelling at the clouds. "I think you gotta do better as a head coach than a visor backwards."
If you look at Silicon Valley titans like Google, Apple, and Meta, you're lucky if folks wear shorts and flip flops to work many times. OK fine, Tim Cook is not wearing a backwards baseball cap, but he's the CEO.
Each person can own their persona as long as they have the gravitas to back it up. If the Cowboys finish 12-5, backwards visors might become the rage in Dallas, not a city known for their informal wear.
Cowherd does make a point that he only cares if you're the face of the franchise. So in this case, the head coach. He also mentions the star quarterback as a person forbidden from this fashion faux pas.
This is only training camp, and Oxnard, California, while not as oppressively hot in the summer as Frisco, Texas, is still sweltering in the middle of the day with no shade.
So it's absolutely still summer casual. And on behalf of Schottenheimer, we apologize to the Cowboys biggest sponsor, Bank of America. (Because yes, another place where backwards hats, and sometimes hats of any kind in the dining room areas, is most certainly not allowed is hoity toity private country clubs.)
