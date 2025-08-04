Positive change for Micah Parsons takes place at Cowboys practice
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are still at odds when it comes to his contract negotiations.
Parsons felt disrespected by Jerry Jones and requested a trade. The team has shown no sign they will give in to those requests, but Parsons has continued to sit out of practice.
Parsons even took his hold-in a step further following his request by showing up to the practice field without his jersey for the first time this offseason.
MORE: NFL insider drops eye-opening trade proposal sending Micah Parsons out of Dallas
On Monday, however, Parsons made a move that could give fans a glimmer of hope. After walking onto the field without the jersey again, Parsons decided to throw his familiar No. 11 on.
No, this doesn’t mean Parsons is set to put pen to paper on any contract. It also doesn’t mean Jones has seen the light and suddenly decided to conduct negotiations with maturity.
Still, it’s a small change that could be seen as a sign that Parsons is still proud to wear the team uniform.
MORE: Stephen A. Smith blasts George Pickens for embracing Cowboys' Super Bowl culture
It also helps knowing that head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who says he’s been in constant communication with Parsons, is also giving fans hope. Schottenheimer said they’re still operating as if Parsons will play for them, with the coach saying that’s his expectation.
For all his faults, Jones admitted this is all a negotiation and has stated he wants Parsons in Dallas. Seeing Parsons in the jersey Monday is a reminder that he’s still a part of the team. Let’s hope that remains the case in September.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request