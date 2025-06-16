Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reveals Micah Parsons bond during contract standoff
Micah Parsons wants to get paid.
The star Dallas Cowboys defensive end is in a standoff with America's Team seeking a massive contract extension, and owner Jerry Jones has had no problem making it a public soap opera.
That puts new head coach Brian Schottenheimer in an awkward situation. But thanks to his late father, Marty Schottenheimer, who had a very successful NFL coaching career for several teams and is in the Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame, the longtime assistant turned main man is handling it in a surprising way.
RELATED: Cowboys QB Joe Milton dances with Schottenheimer in team bonding hilarity
Talking to Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer, the 51 year old is trying to get closer to the two-time First-Team All-Pro defensive disruptor.
“This relationship I’ve developed with Micah is very evident in the fact that anything I’ve asked him to do, he’s done,” Schottenheimer told Breer. “He’s been great.”
Schottenheimer went out of his way to go to a Parsons charity event, making sure it was clear to Parsons, 26, that no matter what was happening from the business side, he wanted to get to know him better.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders flex bold red picnic-table summer fits
It's something he learned from his dad, and then more recently from Dan Quinn, who left Dallas to have a Cinderella first-year run with the Washington Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
That includes team bonding activities like singing and dancing with a local Greek troupe, where Schottenheimer wasn't afraid to get involved to make himself look silly.
“I wanted to get back to the feeling where everyone wanted to get to know each other on a deeper level.," Schottenheimer said. "Everyone was going in the same direction, and the best way to go in the same direction is to know everybody’s why and know everybody’s heartbeat for why they do what they do, why they make the sacrifice that they do.”
Cowboys fans hope the why is resolved with Parsons before the season starts.
