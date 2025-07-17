Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders rookies flaunt new uniforms after making team
The NFL season is almost here, and that means cheerleaders are back. The most famous of them all are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who are once again featured on Netflix with a new crop of rookies joining them.
The Cowboys will be in Oxnard, California, for the next few weeks as training camp is starting and then preseason games. The cheerleaders will also be traveling and being introduced to the public.
The hit show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was so popular last year that Season 2 just dropped in June.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal stunning pay raise per game
While there are popular names like Sophie Laufer and Kylie Dickson who went viral last year for their naughty and nice Christmas uniform poses, the team introduced a new crop of girls who were super excited to get their official cheer uniforms.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders flex bold red picnic-table summer fits
Featured in this year’s group are Brantley Herrera who was a member Texas Tech Pom Squad, Morgan Perschey from Arizona State, “Comeback girl” Jenna Waller who was featured in Season 1 of the Netflix hit but didn’t make the squad last season, Madeline Unger who was a Nebraska cheerleader, dance instructor Parker Kilpatrick, and Texas native Faith Ward.
Congrats to all the DCC rookies — no doubt Cowboys fans can’t wait to see them cheering on the team with the rest of the squad.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’