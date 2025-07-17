The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders rookies flaunt new uniforms after making team

The famous NFL cheerleaders have a new crop of rookies who are ready to bring the spirit on game days.

Matt Ryan

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, May 31, 2025.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL season is almost here, and that means cheerleaders are back. The most famous of them all are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who are once again featured on Netflix with a new crop of rookies joining them.

The Cowboys will be in Oxnard, California, for the next few weeks as training camp is starting and then preseason games. The cheerleaders will also be traveling and being introduced to the public.

The hit show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was so popular last year that Season 2 just dropped in June.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal stunning pay raise per game

Sophy Laufer
Sophy Laufer was one of viral cheerleaders last season. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While there are popular names like Sophie Laufer and Kylie Dickson who went viral last year for their naughty and nice Christmas uniform poses, the team introduced a new crop of girls who were super excited to get their official cheer uniforms.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders flex bold red picnic-table summer fits

Featured in this year’s group are Brantley Herrera who was a member Texas Tech Pom Squad, Morgan Perschey from Arizona State, “Comeback girl” Jenna Waller who was featured in Season 1 of the Netflix hit but didn’t make the squad last season, Madeline Unger who was a Nebraska cheerleader, dance instructor Parker Kilpatrick, and Texas native Faith Ward.

Congrats to all the DCC rookies — no doubt Cowboys fans can’t wait to see them cheering on the team with the rest of the squad.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Full Cowboys Cheerleaders squad / DCC/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion