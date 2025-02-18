Dak Prescott's daughter MJ shows off sparkly pink custom suitcase ahead of 1st birthday
MJ Prescott may not even be a year old, but she has her sights set on the world. And she is prepared to travel in style.
MJ Prescott may not even be a year old, but she has her sights set on the world. And she is prepared to travel in style.
Today, MJ’s mother, Sarah Jane Ramos — who is the fiancée of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — took to her Instagram Story to show off a flashy new gift. Ahead of her first birthday, which is Feb. 22, MJ received a custom suitcase from Pottery Barn Kids.
The suitcase is a pink glitter roller with the name MJ printed on it. According to Pottery Barn’s website, this suitcase rings in at about $190. Evidently, it was a gift from a friend of Dak and Sarah’s.
With her first birthday coming up, MJ is set to have an exciting year. In May, Sarah is expected to give birth to her and Dak’s second child, another baby girl.
In a Dec. 2024 interview with SI Swimsuit, Sarah expressed excitement to bring another young woman into the world.
“It’s really special to be a female in this world in this day and age and to watch your siblings grow up and be empowered, taking notes and using you as an example, but [also] being themselves and growing into what makes them their own person,” Sarah said. “It’s so beautiful to watch and I can’t wait to do the same with MJ and watch Dak become a girl dad, part two. He’s perfect. He’s the best girl dad ever.”
And now, we know MJ and her sister will be taking their girls trips with the proper pink accoutrements.
And now, we know MJ and her sister will be taking their girls trips with the proper pink accoutrements.
