Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos share adorable Thanksgiving pic of 'little turkey' MJ

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to be thankful for this season — including a victory in this Thursday’s game against the New York Giants. Though Dak Prescott is out for the season following a torn hamstring, he and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos spent Thanksgiving cheering on the Cowboys, who won against the New York Giants in a 27-20 victory. Prescott and Ramos celebrated Thanksgiving this Friday, and shared some adorable family photos throughout the day.
Per several Instagram Stories shared Friday, Ramos handled most of the cooking, according to a post from a friend of hers in attendance. A video clip showed a salad with apples, crumbled cheese, and plenty of greens; as well as some mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, ham and of course, a hearty turkey.
In a photo shared later that night to Ramos’ story, Ramos and Prescott’s 9-month-old daughter MJ is seen sitting in a high chair, looking peacefully into space. MJ, who Ramos calls her and Prescott’s “little turkey” is wearing a shirt that reads “chunky thighs and pumpkins pies.”
Neither Ramos nor Prescott are shy about living lavish — especially as Ramos recently flexed the 10-karat diamond ring Prescott used to propose. But the power couple has also introduced baby MJ to the life of luxury. Last month, Sarah Jane shared a photo of MJ enjoying some relaxation in a cozy pink robe and a Jellycat toy.
On a related note, both Ramos and Prescott revealed some killer business partnerships this week — Ramos with Abercrombie & Fitch and Prescott with Lowes.
Needless to say, MJ’s first Christmas is sure to be extravagant!
