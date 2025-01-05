The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott’s fiancée’s 3-word caption might irk Cowboys fans after ugly season

Sarah Jane Ramos has had a fantastic year personally, but her post about the Dallas Cowboys finale in another loss to finish 7-10 could annoy some fans.

Matthew Graham

Jan 5, 2025: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to head coach Mike McCarthy
Jan 5, 2025: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to head coach Mike McCarthy / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Sarah Jane Ramos got engaged in the most adorable way possible with their baby daughter, including a whopping 10-carat rock. Her and fiancée Dak Prescott announced their second child together with stunning pregnancy photo shoots. Besides getting $50k in luxury goods stolen recently, it has been an amazing year for Ramos.

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

On the field, it has been a disaster for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Prescott, 31, especially given the fact the franchise QB got a monster contract extension for four years, $240 million, with $231 million guaranteed and had to shut it down with a season-ending hamstring injury. The misery ended today in a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders.

So while the pregnant Ramos, also 31, looked fantastic in an all-jeans combo with sleek black boots holding their baby daughter MJ in her adorable Cowboys fit, her caption might have rubbed some Dallas fans the wrong way.

Sarah Jane Ramos, MJ
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

"Until next year 💙💙💙," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Sure, it's a fun sports cliche after a disappointing season, and it certainly was for the Cowboys, finishing 7-10 with a murky future. The word choice probably could have been better given most Cowboys fans are still annoyed with this year.

The Cowboys have to figure out their head coach situation, not to mention owner Jerry Jones seems to have lost touch with what it takes to run a successful NFL franchise.

Sarah Jane Ramos, Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott
Abby Price/Instagram

"Until next year" has been the mantra ever since 1996, the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl. Most Dallas fans are probably sick of hearing it.

