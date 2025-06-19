Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal stunning pay raise per game
The Dallas Cowboys are America’s most valued sports franchise in the latest Forbes team valuations rankings. They pay star players like quarterback Dak Prescott $60 million per year. Now, they are giving their cheerleaders a giant raise as well for the upcoming season.
The famous cheerleaders of the NFL are even bigger thanks to the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders that is back for a Season 2.
Last season stars from the show went viral with their naughty and nice Christmas uniforms poses, and these rarely seen uniforms. Recently, they just flexed some bold summer picnic looks as well.
With all their success, the iconic cheerleaders in their white and blue Cowboys uniforms on game days were only making $400 a game — a raise they received in 2019. The Netflix special revealed this season they are getting a 400% raise, so now $1600 per game.
Before, it would equate to about $15 an hour for the time they put in last year, but now could make over $75 an hour, according to the New York Times.
Congrats to America’s Sweethearts on their sweet new deal. There’s only three months until football season and they can see that per-game payday kick in.
