Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson channels Joker in Falcons pregame fit
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson may be channeling an iconic DC villain — but today, he ain’t joking around.
The Cowboys are currently facing off against the Atlanta Falcons, and while Halloween is over, the team arrived to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in festive fashions. Ferguson stepped in wearing a white t-shirt with a blue coat with thin, vertical orange stripes. The fit was complete with matching pants, as well as white sneakers.
The suit looks similar to one of those of the Joker from the Batman universe. However, Ferguson could also be shouting out a special someone. As we know, Ferguson has been dating Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder for the past year. And this particular suit has a similar color scheme to that of the Hurricanes uniforms.
Today’s game marks the first time Ferguson has played in Atlanta in his NFL career. Ahead of the game, Ferguson spoke in an interview revealing how he’s keeping a sharp mind and maintaining his focus.
“[It] just comes down to preparation the whole week,” said Ferguson, “whether it be in meetings on the field, whether it's in the weight room, eating the right food, you’ve just got to prep. And then when it comes Sunday, you’ve just got to execute on it.”
At the time of writing, the Cowboys and Falcons are in halftime, with the Falcons leading in a 10-14 score.
Here’s to hoping the Cowboys can pick it up in the second half!
