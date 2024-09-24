Cowboys' Jake Ferguson's WAG influencer, model posts sweet anniversary photos
While the season has started slow for Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and the team, his love life isn’t slowing down one bit. Ferguson and Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder celebrated their one-year dating anniversary on Tuesday.
Cavinder, 23, showed up and showed out for the Cowboys home game vs. the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend, showing all her team spirit in a custom two-piece, crop top fit. She’s been a home regular for Cowboys games to support Ferguson, 25, even dressing up in a Cowboys cheerleader-esque fit.
The relationship seems like it’s true love as this tattoo would suggest. Cavinder took to her 800K+ Instagram followers to commemorate the one-year mark with some adorable photos of the couple with the caption, “a year with ferg.” Take a look:
The cute couple have been linked since 2023 when they met through social media.
Cavinder is one half of the social media sensation Cavinder twins with Hanna. Her sister took to the comments to congratulate the two, even tagging Ferguson and thanking him “for putting up with (Haley).”
Haley is returning for one more year at Miami. The guard averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists last season. She also makes close to $1M per year in NIL money, according to On3’sWomen’s 100 NIL Rankings.
Ferguson, meanwhile, has 9 catches for 110 yards this season and no touchdowns, and the Cowboys have started 1-2.
Hopefully Cavinder can bring Ferguson and the team more luck the rest of the season because it looks like based on these photos they could be together for a while.
