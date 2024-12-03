Paige Bueckers gifts UConn teammates new Nike PE, swag 'Buckets'
Paige Bueckers is undeniably the biggest star in women's college basketball. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is in her final season and hopes to lead UConn to a national championship.
Before last season, Bueckers signed an NIL deal with Nike. This season, she is making history with that deal as the first college athlete to design and launch a Nike PE.
Bueckers and Nike unveiled her Nike GT Hustle 3 PE this week and they will be available for purchase on December 7.
Following the unveiling of her Nike PE, Bueckers had a special treat for her Huskies teammates. The star guard gifted the team a pair of her sneakers, along with a swag "Bucket." The bucket, an homage to Bueckers' nickname, was packed with a t-shirt, hoodie, and Bose headphones.
That's a quality gift for the holiday.
Bueckers is off to a hot start for the 6-0 Huskies, who are ranked No. 2 in the country. She is averaging 22 points 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
UConn will be facing No. 22 Louisville on Saturday, December 7, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when Bueckers' PE officially drops.
