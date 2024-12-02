Paige Bueckers has stealth nod to nickname in new Nike GT Hustle 3s
Paige Bueckers continues to dominate college basketball both on and off the court. She’s also now the first Nike NIL athlete to get her own player shoe.
The UConn Huskies senior star is off to a blistering start to the season averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while leading the team to a 6-0 start.
Bueckers had quite the offseason with her fits like her “Spider-Woman” hit, and her ab-flexing look. She also continued to dominate her NIL world, even though she posted a disgusting skin care ad.
Her biggest brand deal is with Nike that she signed back in September of 2023, adding the apparel company to a lengthy list of deals that includes companies such as Gatorade, Dunkin', Bose and Chegg. Now, she’s making history with the launch of her own custom sneaker, debuting the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 on Saturday vs. the Louisville Cardinals with super custom details like an ode to her nickname “Paige Buckets” on them. Check them out.
She posted, “Blessed from the 612 to the 860 - my PE of the Nike GT Hustle 3 will be available on December 7. From the PB Bucket design to the text bubble from my dad to the colorway, every part of this shoe aligns with the player and person I am. Can't wait for you to check it out.”
And also released a statement: “It’s definitely motivating to wear your own shoe,” Bueckers said. “I grew up wearing Nikes — all the signature shoes — so it’s surreal to have this player edition model. I just want to show out in it.”
What an accomplishment. All that’s left for the consensus No. 1 WNBA draft pick to do is win a title for the Huskies with those shoes.
