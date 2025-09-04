The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steelers star Darius Slay's wife posts Eagles love note before Cowboys opener

Darius Slay's wife Jennifer might irk some Steelers fans with her love note to the Eagles before their Thursday Night Football opener against the Cowboys.

Matthew Graham

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have always had extreme cockiness in their Pennsylvania cross-state rivalry with their Philadelphia Eagles peers, because well, it was six Super Bowls to zero.

Thus, it wasn't really ever a rivalry. More just pity.

RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Darius Slay
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But lately, the dynamic has shifted since the Eagles have won the last two Super Bowls, including last season's rout over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

Cornerback Darius Slay was an integral part of the secondary throughout his Philly tenure, and his wife Jennifer, and their five children, grew to love the city of Brotherly Love. She loved it so much, in fact, she was crushed when the six-time Pro Bowler was released by the Birds, which had been expected.

RELATED: Dak Prescott’s fiancée flexes Vikings purple fit before Cowboy-Eagles NFL opener

Not sure if you would call it NFL WAG cheating, but as the Eagles open up their Super Bowl-defense season against their hated NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, Mrs. Slay took to X to say how much she missed Philly.

"We don't play Philly this season so I can say this I think," Mrs. Slay wrote. "No disrespect to current team, seriously I have to say it..." with a crying emojis, implying that she misses Philly.

RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals more about secret marriage to wife Brittani

The Steelers haven't won a Super Bowl since 2009, when Ben Roethlisberger won his second one and a much younger Mike Tomlin won his only Lombardi Trophy. Bill Cowher won it with Big Ben in 2006.

The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2017, when Big D**k Nick Foles out-gunned the NFL GOAT Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 41-33, in one of the most shocking outcomes in Super Bowl history.

Nick Foles
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) holds his daughter Lily while on the podium after a victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Speaking of recent bragging rights, the Eagles used to be the Cowboys' un-rival since it had been five Super Bowls to zero. Now it's five to two. Again, while Dallas has owned the offseason headlines with the Micah Parsons blockbuster and the Netflix hit docuseries, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," Philly has been the exponentially more successful NFL franchise in the last decade.

As far as Mrs. Slay's comments, her husband might have some explaining to do in the Steelers locker room. Luckily they have the great veteran presence of Aaron Rodgers.

Oh wait.

Darius Slay
Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News