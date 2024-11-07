Joel Embiid standing next to small college basketball coach doesn’t even look real
Joel Embiid makes almost anybody look small, but when he was visited by USC Trojans men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman, it looked like something that had been Photoshopped.
While the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center is serving a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter, he hit up the Galen Center — the home of the Trojans — for some training. Embiid hasn’t played this season with an injured knee after winning a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
While there, Musselman talked with Embiid and posed for pictures with the giant.
Embiid, 30, is nearly looking him dead in the eyes while sitting. Musselman, 59, stands only 5-foot-7, so he’s already small and Embiid is listed at 7-foot-0, 280 pounds. It’s just crazy humans can be built that size and it’s jarring to see them paired with an average adult.
While Embiid was busy getting his body ready for the NBA season, the team meanwhile fell to the Los Angeles Clippers down the street in Paul George’s return to LA. Philly is now a dismissal 1-6 on the season and desperately needs its big man back. He reportedly could return by the end of the week.
The Trojans meanwhile are 1-0 and play at home Thursday against the Idaho State Bengals.
