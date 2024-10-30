Jacked George Kittle is massive Mandalorian beside petite Princess Leia wife Claire
George Kittle doesn’t need a costume to look intimidating for Halloween at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, but his look this year is quite impressive.
The San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end has been tearing through defenses all season with his wife Claire Kittle supporting him in stunning fits like her crop top bomber jacket and Gucci shades look vs. the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday.
Together, they are quite the power couple. On Halloween Claire dressed up as Princess Leia, while George rocked the Mandalorian costume to complete the Star Wars theme. What stood out though is just how jacked he looked and how much bigger than his wife he is in this photo.
That’s a scary man right there. Claire isn’t tiny either at 5-foot-9.
Claire and George Kittle are college sweethearts who began dating during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The couple has been married since 2019.
George has 40 catches for 503 yards and six touchdowns so far this season for the 4-4 49ers.
San Francisco is on a bye week before traveling to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will have to worry about Mandalorian George hunting them down.
