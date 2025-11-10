Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo has badly-timed post as Shedeur Sanders QB1 demands rage
Dillon Gabriel’s rookie season as the Cleveland Browns starter hit a new low on Sunday in a loss to the previously one-win New York Jets. While his play has Browns fans clamoring for Shedeur Sanders to be QB1, his fiancée Zo Caswell had a really badly-timed post on Monday following the defeat.
The rookie out of the Oregon Ducks became the starter after the team traded the 40-year-old Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals in early October (and now he’s balling). He was chosen over fellow rookie and Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur.
RELATED: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo makes fun of Browns QB for one flaw
Sunday wasn’t Gabriel’s finest game in the 27-20 loss in New York despite throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions. He only had 167 yards and throws like these that had fans scratching their heads.
Sorry, Browns fans, coach Kevin Stefanski seems committed to Gabriel right now: “I don’t think it’s fair to speculate,” Stefanski said when asked about the possibility of Sanders starting for the 2-8 team. “Dillon is committed to improving.”
RELATED: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo goes retro Browns fit with sick kicks for Dolphins game
After the loss, Gabriel’s fiancée Caswell posted nothing about the game or her usual fits, but instead a picture of the first day of snow:
The irony is her husband and the team are as cold as it looks outside there.
Gabriel and the Browns hope to get back on track Sunday at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Zo, hopefully, gets back on track with her Browns posts.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky