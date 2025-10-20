The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo makes fun of Browns QB for one flaw after first NFL win

The Cleveland quarterback had to endure terrible weather conditions in the victory. His fiancée definitely noticed something about him after the game.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel got his first NFL win with the Cleveland Browns on a rainy and windy Sunday home game vs. the Miami Dolphins. After the victory, his fiancée Zo Caswell posted a selfie with her quarterback man and had a hilarious comment.

The 24-year-old rookie and third-round Browns pick out of the Oregon Ducks took over for the veteran Joe Flacco after four games this season before Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Gabriel also won out the starting role over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

The weather made it nearly impossible to pass for Gabriel, but when he did he was 13-of-18 for 116 yards with no touchdowns, but more importantly no interceptions unlike his counterpart Tua Tagovailoa who had three with the Dolphins.

RELATED:Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell flexes yoga selfie before Browns' game

Dillon Gabrie
Gabriel battled the rain and wind to beat the Dolphins. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

At the win was his always fashionable girl Zo who had previously rocked game-day fits like her custom “8” look, and the stunner below.

She’d wear the perfect retro fit with matching Browns kicks on Sunday, and then posed with Grabriel after where she made fun of his hair: “Hair stood no change in the rain 😂,” to which she meant to say “chance” after his usually perfect hair got messed up.

Zo Caswell and Dillon Gabriel
Zo Caswell/Instagram

Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.

The Browns travel to face the New England Patriots on Sunday where the forecast is for partly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees on a New England fall day where Gabriel’s hair should be just fine.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships