Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo makes fun of Browns QB for one flaw after first NFL win
Dillon Gabriel got his first NFL win with the Cleveland Browns on a rainy and windy Sunday home game vs. the Miami Dolphins. After the victory, his fiancée Zo Caswell posted a selfie with her quarterback man and had a hilarious comment.
The 24-year-old rookie and third-round Browns pick out of the Oregon Ducks took over for the veteran Joe Flacco after four games this season before Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Gabriel also won out the starting role over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.
The weather made it nearly impossible to pass for Gabriel, but when he did he was 13-of-18 for 116 yards with no touchdowns, but more importantly no interceptions unlike his counterpart Tua Tagovailoa who had three with the Dolphins.
RELATED:Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell flexes yoga selfie before Browns' game
At the win was his always fashionable girl Zo who had previously rocked game-day fits like her custom “8” look, and the stunner below.
She’d wear the perfect retro fit with matching Browns kicks on Sunday, and then posed with Grabriel after where she made fun of his hair: “Hair stood no change in the rain 😂,” to which she meant to say “chance” after his usually perfect hair got messed up.
Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.
The Browns travel to face the New England Patriots on Sunday where the forecast is for partly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees on a New England fall day where Gabriel’s hair should be just fine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS