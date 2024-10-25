Dodgers WAG Mariana Vicente unveils red-hot fashion collab including fiery reversible dress
While her husband, Kike Hernandez, is headed for the World Series, Dodgers WAG Mariana Vicente has been having a great season too. The Puerto Rican actress, model, and Miss Universe finalist has just revealed a collaboration with Ecliptica Atelier as part of their MUSE 3.0 collection.
On Saturday, October 19, the 35-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute to the brand on her Instagram, revealing a 20-year-old picture of herself wearing Ecliptica during her pageant days.
“@ecliptica_atelier was one of the first designers I met and worked for. They have consistently shown up in all of my life’s biggest moments. Throughout my modeling career, Miss Universe Puerto Rico pageant days, movie premiere red carpets and wedding day. Their designs, thoughtfulness, work ethic and quality is TOP and I hope that you are all able to enjoy these pieces that were created with so much love. 🌹”
Hubby Hernandez, 33, was quick to comment with a red wine emoji, apparently referencing the color of his wife’s dress and the fact that she’s aging like a fine wine. Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia Reguero Lindor, of Mets WAG fame, also showed her support. “Not many people can say they look EVEN BETTER 20 years later 🥵🔥,” she wrote.
On Wednesday, Vicente posted more shots on Instagram of “the L.A. dress” that she inspired, and revealed that the strategically cut, slinky garment is actually reversible and can be worn in both red and black.
Cheering on his wife, Hernandez once again jumped in with an emoji, this time referencing her “🔥” fiery look.
The couple are proud parents to daughter Penelope, born in 2021.
