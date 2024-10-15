Kiké Hernández Goes Viral With Another NSFW Quote
Los Angeles utility man Kiké Hernández unintentionally coined a postseason slogan and went viral during his postgame interview with Fox sideline reporter Ken Rosenthal after the Dodgers clinched a spot in the NLCS.
When asked how the team managed to bounce back from being down 2-1 in the series against the San Diego Padres, Hernández confidently replied it was because of "the fact that we don't give a f–."
His words fired up the fan base, but he quickly realized he needed to apologize on Saturday.
“Last night during my postgame interview, I was really fired up after an incredibly competitive series with the Padres,” Hernández told MLB.com. “I said something in a way that I deeply regret. I used a word on live television I should not have. I apologize if I offended anyone.”
After reflecting on the clip and the importance of the moment, along with the wide audience that tuned in, Hernández wanted to clarify that he regretted his choice of words.
On the field, Hernández's second-inning homer off right-hander Yu Darvish ended up being the game-winner for the Dodgers, marking his 14th career postseason home run. He was brought back to the Dodgers on a one-year, $4 million deal after joining the team at the trade deadline in 2023.
Over his 11 seasons in the big leagues, he has a career batting average of .238 and a .713 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. But when it comes to the playoffs, he’s been a different player. In 75 postseason games, he has an OPS just under .900 with an incredible 14 home runs — nine of which came during his time with the Dodgers.
“We’re in Los Angeles with some of the greatest athletes of all time, and those great ones aren’t afraid to fail,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Everyone knows Kiké loves the spotlight. Some people love it. Some people run from it.
“When you’re talking about this market, the postseason, people in [his native] Puerto Rico watching him all over the country, that’s when he’s at his best. This guy always rises to the occasion. The reason we got him this year was to win 11 games in October.”
A pregame decision to trust his instincts rather than strictly follow the team's scouting report contributed to his home run.
“I was talking to the hitting guys and I was like, ‘I think we gotta be on the fastball against Yu — he’s got way too many pitches to cover, and if you’re sitting off-speed, he’s got like five off-speed pitches,’ ” Hernández said. “They were pretty strongly disagreeing with me. I’m glad I proved them wrong.”