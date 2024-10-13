Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Gives Simple Answer Why He Has Performed So Well in Postseason
Some baseball players are built to succeed in October, Kiké Hernández is one of those players. He gave an amusing answer to the reason why he is so electric in the postseason.
"I like Halloween," Hernández said.
It wasn't the only viral quote he said after the Dodgers beat the Padres 2-0 in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
Fox baseball reporter, Ken Rosenthal, asked Hernández what makes this group of players different from other teams.
"The fact that we don't give a f--k," he replied.
After hitting his fourteenth postseason home run to put the Dodgers on the board in Game 5, Hernández has more homers than Alex Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera, and Chipper Jones in the playoffs.
Ahead of the NLDS, a majority of baseball experts picked the Padres to win the series. The Dodgers took that personally, and Hernández's expletive comments were a reflection of that.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged he saw the viral quote from Hernández and explained why his player made that statement.
"Well, I think the one part of it is -- I did see the quote -- so I think the one part of it is I do feel that our guys kind of can feel everyone picking everyone against us and us being sort of an afterthought," Roberts said.
"I think we have a pretty good ball club," Roberts added. "So guys took it, rightfully so, personally. So certainly Max and Kiké voiced their thoughts. So that's one part of it.
And I think for us it's like right now it's continue to have that edge that we had because these guys are playing really good baseball. They've got a good thing going as well and we can't let off the gas. So I think we have a very talented team. But I still don't mind that kind of underdog, fighter mentality."
The Dodgers take on the New York Mets beginning Sunday at Dodger Stadium. The Mets are currently the hottest team in baseball and it will be another tough matchup for the Dodgers.
Hernández's performance pushed Roberts to keep him as an everyday starter. He earned a spot on the lineup as an outfielder for the Dodgers.
Along with his electric bat, Hernández gives the team versatility since he can play practically anywhere on the field.
Throughout the NLDS, Hernández played in the outfield and occasionally at third base. Dodgers fans are hopeful he will have more historic home runs in the upcoming series.