LeBron James’ wife Savannah crushes Drake with husband partying on beach
LeBron James continues to be in offseason vacation mode. This time he included his wife Savannah James with him while involving her in his viral beef with Drake in a new video that surfaced.
The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar has had an interesting few months since the season ended and he opted into the final year of his contract with drama with the team spurring around Luka Doncic and the future. That’s not the only summer drama for James, though, but more on that later.
LeBron has shrugged it off with some golf in Ohio where he had an interesting hat on, and then he was seen dancing like crazy in Puerto Rico for a Bad Bunny concert, and even was spotted getting rowdy with on-court rival Draymond Green.
After hitting up son Bronny’s Summer League Game in Vegas where his 10-year-old daughter Zhuri impressed with her handles and handshake skills, King James was spotted in Monaco giving Tom Brady a hug while they were involved as owners in a new sports venture.
He next turned up by the ocean (maybe in Monaco still) vibing with his wife Savannah, 38, and others in what looks like an epic vacation.
While that’s awesome to see, the song they were getting down to and singing to is Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”.
That’s a diss to Drake as the song is direct shot at the Canadian rapper, who was a LeBron fan until James came out supporting Lamar. Drake even just removed his famous LeBron high school tattoo and replaced it with another NBA star.
LeBron took the beef a step further recently with his appearance in a Tyler the Creator video.
Things are reaching boiling levels between the NBA legend and the NBA fan rapper, and now LeBron’s got his wife joined the feud — at least with their music choice and signing while on vacation.
