Gillie da King, daughter N3W YRK LA celebrate Eagles Super Bowl in special appearance

Philadelphia Eagles superfan Gillie da King and his daughter, recording artist N3W YRK LA, celebrated the team's Super Bowl win with a special Club Shay appearance.

In this story:

It's a great time to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Eagles Nation is still flying high after the team's 40-22 shellacking of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and the party will continue through Friday for the team's championship parade.

One man who has been there every step of the way for the Eagles this season is Gillie da King.

The Philadelphia-based hip-hop pioneer and co-host of hit podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game was a viral sensation following every Eagles win during their run thanks to his signature dance and oversized cap.

So, naturally, Gillie had to make the podcast rounds after Philadelphia's big win and that involved a stop by Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe. Gillie brought his daughter, recording artist N3W YRK LA, along for the celebration.

Gillie and Unc shared plenty of laughs throughout the podcast, while N3W YRK LA gave a special performance of an unreleased song.

Like Gillie, N3W YRK LA was in New Orleans for the Big Game and cheering on the Eagles as they marched to victory.

Let's hope GIllie makes his way to the Eagles' Super Bowl Parade on Friday, because you know it would be epic.

Published
