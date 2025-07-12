Drake replaces famous LeBron tattoo with another NBA star as beef reaches new level
The LeBron James-Drake beef just escalated to nuclear levels as the rapper changed his famous LeBron high school jersey tattoo.
As if that weren’t bad enough, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has his own drama going on right now with his team as it’s looking more and more like both sides could be moving on from each other soon.
But back to the feud between Drake and LeBron. Drake wasn’t happy with LeBron’s public support for Kendrick Lamar, the L.A. rapper who destroyed the Canadian Drake on his hit track “Not Like Us”. Drake even changed his lyrics on his song “Nonstop” to jab at LeBron.
RELATED: Stephen Curry has clear choice in Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar in summer playlist reveal
Despite it all, the 40-year-old 4-time champ was spotted on Friday night living his best life and dancing his behind off at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Drake headlined night one of the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London and fans have noticed his famous LeBron “Irish 23” tattoo tribute to the hoops star’s St. Vincent days in Ohio that he got in 2018 is gone.
RELATED: LeBron James’ hat golfing sparks speculation of big Lakers trade to one team
Now he’s rocking with the fellow Canadian and NBA and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He really did ink out LeBron on his arm for another champ. There ain’t no coming back from that.
Let’s see if James responds. It sounds like he’s got bigger fish to fry right now, and golf swings to work on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’