Tiger Woods mistress who led to Elin Nordegren divorce getting married in ironic spot

Tiger Woods overcame one of the biggest infidelity scandals in modern American sports history with his then wife, Elin Nordegren.

Yet if it happened today, the most prolific golfer of all time would have probably been able to endure the fallout, especially the financial disaster from sponsors, much more seamlessly — not to mention the hypocrisy of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament.

June 16, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods (right) is congratulated by wife Elin Nordegren Woods after winning the 2008 US Open Championship at Torrey Pines. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alas, we will never know.

The most infamous of those alleged mistresses with his numerous alleged affairs was Rachel Uchitel, and the outspoken other woman of the 15-time major winner's extramarital indiscretions is getting married to businessman Dan Donovan, with Uchitel flexing a sleeveless wedding rehearsal dress in an Instagram Reels post, getting hitched at the five-star luxury hotel, The Breakers Palm Beach.

April 11, 2002; Augusta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Elin Nordegren, watches him during the first round of the 2002 Masters. | Tim Dillon / USA TODAY NETWORK

Uchitel getting married where Elin and Tiger live now by their kids

Dec. 2024; Cindy Adams, 94 sits down with Rachel Uchitel at WABC for an interview on the Miss Understood podcast. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Tiger Woods, who turned 50 today, Dec. 30, is now of course dating Vanessa Trump, residing mostly now in the ultra swanky Jupiter Island, Florida, which is near Palm Beach.

Elin Nordegren also lives in Palm Beach County, in another exclusive enclave, Seminole Landing.

Elin Nordegren, Sam Woods, and Tiger Woods pose for a photo at Spec Martin Stadium following Benjamin's soccer state championship on Mar. 1, 2025. | Alexander Peterman / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tiger and Elin's younger son, Charlie, 16, attends the prestigious The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, along with Vanessa's daughter, and President Donald Trump's oldest grandchild and golf influencer, Kai Trump, 18. Tiger and Elin's oldest daughter, Sam, also 18, went there as well, but is now a freshman at her dad's alma mater, Stanford University.

The Breakers, where Uchitel is getting married, is less than 30 minutes away from where Elin lives and The Benjamin School. Jupiter Island is a little less than an hour. Talk about ironic!

Uchitel will now be a Mrs. instead of the famous mistress

Rachel Uchitel arrives at the 2010 Carousel of Hope Ball at Beverly HIlton Hotel on October 23, 2010 in Beverly Hills, CA | IMAGO / Depositphotos

Uchitel, also 50, met her future husband on a dating app a couple of years ago, but she didn't go on a date with him until 2024. They got engaged eight months later, and will now get married down the road from Tiger and Elin, with the aptly titled "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast host escaping the homewrecker label.

Tiger Woods celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green to win The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019. | Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I don't like to be branded as a mistress," Uchitel said when the popular HBO Tiger Woods documentary came out. "I don't like to be branded as a homewrecker — that's not who I am... I made one wrong turn... I didn't throw somebody down the stairs. I didn't kill someone. I made a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes."

In her IG caption, Uchitel wrote, "My favorite place. My favorite people. Wedding weekend officially loading. 🥹❤️ Still feels like a dream. Let the festivities begin!"

All three have moved on with their lives. We should be happy for all of them, even with the funny location of Uchitel's wedding.

November 21, 2009; Stanford, CA, USA; Elin Woods (left) watches the game with husband and professional golfer Tiger Woods (right) during the first quarter between the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. The Golden Bears defeated the Cardinal 34-28. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

