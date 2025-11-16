Elin Nordegren has rare public appearance with ex Tiger Woods rooting on son Charlie
Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren were seen together in a rare public appearance because of their son Charlie Woods’ high school golf state championship.
Tiger and Elin were married in 2004 and divorced in 2010 after the public scandal caused by his multiple extramarital affairs that were exposed in a 2009 car crash. They have two kids together in Charlie, 16, and Sam, 18.
Both kids are athletes as Sam won a state soccer championship in Florida where Tiger was in full dad mode as a fan, and now Charlie, who is a heck of golfer like his father, just led his high school to a second state title in three years.
Sam has also been a caddie for dad and brother at the PNC Championship last year in a sweet moment.
The sweet moment this weekend was Nordegren showing up and being with Tiger to root on Charlie.
Here’s another good photo of them co-existing:
While the 15-time major champion Tiger isn’t playing these days due to multiple injuries with an Achilles rupture and most recently back surgery, he gets to live through his son.
It’s good to see the two co-parenting as things ended so bitterly between the two.
At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids. Elin had a sweet moment with her son after he finished a winner like she watched Tiger do so many times.
