Erin Andrews’ sparkly black minidress is Super Bowl 2025 stunner for Chiefs-Eagles
Fox Sports is taking center stage in the sports world on Sunday with Super Bowl LIX. Erin Andrews is taking center stage with her fit.
The Fox Sports reporter will be on the sidelines for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and looking as good as ever.
It’s hard to believe Andrews is 46 years old, proving age is just a number. She also co-hosts the “Calm Down” podcast with Charissa Thompson where she reveals all her inner thoughts. She said once that her fit literally made her feel like her “butt was on fire.”
For Super Bowl Sunday, Andrews showed up in a sparkly black minidress stunner she showed it off with Thompson, and with former NFL great and now analyst Charles Woodson from the Chiefs locker room.
That’s definitely a winning look.
If the Chiefs win she will have to interview Patrick Mahomes again where she previously revealed she was worried that he thought she looked “147 years old.” That might make for another awkward moment she will later on reveal.
While all eyes will be on the field for the game, the sidelines will be won by Andrews and her dress on Sunday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl