Erin Andrews’ sparkly black minidress is Super Bowl 2025 stunner for Chiefs-Eagles

The Fox Sports NFL reporter is in a championship-worthy fit for Super Bowl LIX.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with announcer Erin Andrews on field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with announcer Erin Andrews on field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Fox Sports is taking center stage in the sports world on Sunday with Super Bowl LIX. Erin Andrews is taking center stage with her fit.

The Fox Sports reporter will be on the sidelines for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and looking as good as ever.

It’s hard to believe Andrews is 46 years old, proving age is just a number. She also co-hosts the “Calm Down” podcast with Charissa Thompson where she reveals all her inner thoughts. She said once that her fit literally made her feel like her “butt was on fire.”

For Super Bowl Sunday, Andrews showed up in a sparkly black minidress stunner she showed it off with Thompson, and with former NFL great and now analyst Charles Woodson from the Chiefs locker room.

Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews/Instagram
Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews/Instagram
Charles Woodson and Erin Andrews
Charles Woodson and Erin Andrews / Erin Andrews/Isntagram

That’s definitely a winning look.

If the Chiefs win she will have to interview Patrick Mahomes again where she previously revealed she was worried that he thought she looked “147 years old.” That might make for another awkward moment she will later on reveal.

While all eyes will be on the field for the game, the sidelines will be won by Andrews and her dress on Sunday.

