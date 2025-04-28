Alec Bohm Was Reportedly 'Struggling With His Own Intensity' To Begin Season
It's well documented that the Philadelphia Phillies were shopping Alec Bohm this offseason.
With limited flexibility to make major changes to the roster, one of the ways Dave Dombrowski could have overhauled some things was by trading the former No. 3 overall pick coming off his first All-Star Game selection.
Nothing came of it, though, and Bohm remained with the team.
Since there were already concerns about the maturity of the talented infielder, questions about how he might respond to being placed on the trade block persisted once it became clear that he would be with the Phillies in 2025.
Manager Rob Thomson tried stifling that during the spring, praising the newfound positive attitude of Bohm throughout camp.
But, ESPN insider Buster Olney dropped a bombshell during the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast that suggests things were not how Thomson was making them out to be.
"You talk to teammates and they say that Bohm, early in the season in the first weeks, really was struggling with his own intensity. And in the last 10 days or so, he's had better at-bats, seems to be getting some better results, putting himself in a better position," he stated.
That's certainly notable.
Bohm had one of the worst stretches of his career during the beginning of the year, sitting with a slash line of .150/.164/.167 after the April 14 series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals where he had only one RBI and no extra-base hits during that time following the season opener.
Since that point, though, Bohm has turned things around, recording a hit in 11 out of his last 13 games that included a stretch of 10 in a row.
Still, this bit of information is not something anyone wanted to hear.
While baseball is a frustrating game when things aren't going well, and it's never easy to be shopped around by a team, the fact of the matter is Bohm is 28 years old and should be at the stage of his career where he is starting to become a leader in the clubhouse.
To not have intensity to being the season even after he was on the trade block is concerning.
There are plenty of stories about players using that as motivation to prove their clubs wrong for considering shipping them out of town by coming out and putting up monster numbers.
Sure, Bohm can't control where the ball lands, but he can control his effort.
The positive to take away from this report by Olney is that the 2024 All-Star seems to have re-found his motivation, and the results are starting to come for him at the plate.
But this will be something to keep an eye on going forward, especially if he goes into a slump again.