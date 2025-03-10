ESPN's Erin Dolan slays back-to-work looks after visiting Phillies bf Alec Brohm
Do ESPN on-air personalities feel like the rest us when they have to return to work after a nice tropical vacation?
After enjoying some fun in the sun in Clearwater, Florida to support her boyfriend, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, it was back to Bristol for Erin Dolan's day job as the in-house ESPN betting analyst.
RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan stuns in iced-out black Phillies fit for bf Alec Bohm's spring game
The Penn State Nittany Lions alum and Philly diehard shared her stylish fits in an Instagram post and her IG Stories, captioning the carousel, "Week in my life." She also included her fantastic Phillies fits, which we profiled previously, while also flaunting the crystal clear Gulf of Mexico with some dolphins swiming along the shore.
And what a good life it is for the 28 year old!
RELATED: Dolan slays Phillies baby-blue fit with jeans attending boyfriend Alec Bohm's spring game
Rocking a colorful baby blue and green, dare we say Phillies baby blue and Eagles kelly green, snakeskin-like designed blouse, Dolan crushed it as always.
Before she left for Florida, the World Wide Leader stunner shared a definite Phillies-like baby blue shimmering minidress look with the vintage ESPN sign as her backdrop.
Having gone IG official with Bohm, also 28, in New Orleans for the Eagles dominating Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs, Dolan has been on quite a run of good fortune both personally and professionally.
Let's hope her betting picks are giving her fans the same streak of winning.
