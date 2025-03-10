The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Erin Dolan slays back-to-work looks after visiting Phillies bf Alec Brohm

The ESPN sports betting analyst enjoyed some Florida sun in sizzling Phillies fits to support her man. Dolan continued to slay it with her professional attire.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Do ESPN on-air personalities feel like the rest us when they have to return to work after a nice tropical vacation?

After enjoying some fun in the sun in Clearwater, Florida to support her boyfriend, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, it was back to Bristol for Erin Dolan's day job as the in-house ESPN betting analyst.

Erin Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

The Penn State Nittany Lions alum and Philly diehard shared her stylish fits in an Instagram post and her IG Stories, captioning the carousel, "Week in my life." She also included her fantastic Phillies fits, which we profiled previously, while also flaunting the crystal clear Gulf of Mexico with some dolphins swiming along the shore.

And what a good life it is for the 28 year old!

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/ESPN

Rocking a colorful baby blue and green, dare we say Phillies baby blue and Eagles kelly green, snakeskin-like designed blouse, Dolan crushed it as always.

Before she left for Florida, the World Wide Leader stunner shared a definite Phillies-like baby blue shimmering minidress look with the vintage ESPN sign as her backdrop.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/ESPN

Having gone IG official with Bohm, also 28, in New Orleans for the Eagles dominating Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs, Dolan has been on quite a run of good fortune both personally and professionally.

Erin Dolan, Alec Bohm
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Let's hope her betting picks are giving her fans the same streak of winning.

