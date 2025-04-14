ESPN’s Molly Qerim has identical lookalikes in stunning green fits for ad
Molly Qerim already stands out with her fits, but when there’s three of “her” in a stunning green fit, she certainly is must-see TV.
The 41-year-old co-host of ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith is always on point on the show with her fashion like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her “back to business” sparkly minidress and heels, and most recently her “Pretty in Pink” 1980s vibe look.
Smith even gave her kudos as a “fashionista,” while colleague Cam Newton called her a “beast” at her job.
The hard-working and well-dressed Emmy Award winner Qerim loves to have fun with her co-workers even when she’s having a bad day of embarrassing gaffes and “hates everybody.” She even called out Dan Orlovský for failing on a commercial shoot for Hulu+ Live TV.
It was the same commercial shoot where Qerim wore a can’t-miss green dress and multiplied by three with lookalikes.
Three Mollys, that would cause some fun on First Take.
Whether it’s an ad or not, Qerim continues to dress to impress. She’s also still celebrating the UConn Huskies winning the national title in women’s basketball as that’s where she went to college. It’s certainly been a winning several days for Qerim.