ESPN’s Molly Qerim drops ‘Godfather’ full-length mink coat in frigid NYC
Molly Qerim dropped the full-length mink coat she teased on ESPN’s First Take, and did it with the all-time classic The Godfather in mind.
The show’s co-host with Stephen A. Smith has always brought the fire with her fits in and out of the studio like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her all-denim Canadian Tuxedo look, as well as her disappearing fit at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309. She brought the “back to business” sparkly minidress while she flaunted her toned legs to start 2025, as well as some fashionable religious cross earrings.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim's elegant Cleopatra full-length vibe has her dying for sweatpants
The 40-year-old Emmy Award winner went outside in the frigid New York City winter weather and showed off the mink coat she had mentioned.
She also dropped an iconic quote from The Godfather in the caption: “Never tell anyone outside the family what you’re thinking — Don Corleone” That’s a pretty gangsta fit from her, too, with the smooth green getup under the coat. Like a boss.
RELATED: Cam Newton towers over ESPN colleagues Molly Qerim, Ryan Clark in jarring photo
On the show, Smith had to admit how well Qerim dresses: "I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
Qerim replied, "I appreciate that. I just want want to say one thing. Stephen A., like EF Hutton, when I speak, you listen."
Her fits — especially in this case with the “Godfather” look — definitely do the talking.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’