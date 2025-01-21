The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac spices up Ohio State-Notre Dame natty in revealing team crop tops

The former pro golfer and current influencer and model drops stunning fits for the CFP National Championship for both teams.

Matt Ryan

Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club.
Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Paige Spiranac already went viral for her skimpy Philadelphia Eagles crop top on Sunday after the team’s big divisional playoff win. Now, she’s rocking with both an Ohio State Buckeyes look and a Notre Dame Fighting Irish one for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Spiranac, 31, is a former professional golfer who turned into an SI Swimsuit model and influencer. She still golfs and rocks an insane handicap, and can crush a drive no matter what sizzling fit she’s in.

Now, she’s going viral again for her crop-top look for the natty with the black Buckeyes front and center, as well as the navy blue Notre Dame look while flaunting her abs.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac flaunts low-cut top to 'party' with her at WM Phoenix Open

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/X
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/X

RELATED: Paige Spiranac net worth: How much is the viral golf star worth?

She certainly makes a great case to root for both teams with those fits. Wowza.

While she made a major flub with her betting picks before, who cares who she picks here?

Spiranac retired from the sport in 2019 to focus on being an influencer has 4 million followers on Instagram alone. With posts like these, it’s no wonder why she’s going viral.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day

$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think

Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league

Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion