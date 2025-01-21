Paige Spiranac spices up Ohio State-Notre Dame natty in revealing team crop tops
Paige Spiranac already went viral for her skimpy Philadelphia Eagles crop top on Sunday after the team’s big divisional playoff win. Now, she’s rocking with both an Ohio State Buckeyes look and a Notre Dame Fighting Irish one for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Spiranac, 31, is a former professional golfer who turned into an SI Swimsuit model and influencer. She still golfs and rocks an insane handicap, and can crush a drive no matter what sizzling fit she’s in.
Now, she’s going viral again for her crop-top look for the natty with the black Buckeyes front and center, as well as the navy blue Notre Dame look while flaunting her abs.
She certainly makes a great case to root for both teams with those fits. Wowza.
While she made a major flub with her betting picks before, who cares who she picks here?
Spiranac retired from the sport in 2019 to focus on being an influencer has 4 million followers on Instagram alone. With posts like these, it’s no wonder why she’s going viral.
