ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s miniskirt fit outdone by adorable work day hang

The “First Take” co-host slays yet another look in a fire fit, but is upstaged by her special guest.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York.
Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

It’s hard to upstage Molly Qerim these days, but it happened over the weekend.

The 40-year-old ESPN First Take co-host has been on fire with her fit game, from her very un-NYC cowgirl look off the subway, to her tongue-wagging green dress look for the show in Atlanta, to her teasing out a spaghetti-strap blue dress in a mirror selfie.

She’s definitely stolen some thunder from her co-host Stephen A. Smith and the newly-hired Cam Newton with her looks. But when it’s “take your Godson to work day” and she poses with the adorable kid, even her fire miniskirt gets outdone.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

How cute is that.

Qerim, who was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021, clearly is looking as good as ever.

She returned to the show in October after a 10-day absence that left fans worried, but it was later revealed she took time off before the grind of the NBA season and the traveling.

Qerim’s definitely back, and won’t be outshined very often.

