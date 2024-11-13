Lexie Hull flexes toned abs in crop top selfie for intense pilates class
While Indiana Fever teammate and bestie Caitlin Clark was busy almost decapitating spectators with her errant golf shot, Lexie Hull hit the gym to work on her insane abs.
Hull has had quite the offseason. The 25-year-old guard had a trash-talking game of golf with Clark (maybe Caitlin shouldn’t have done that given her shot above), and then took a vacation to Hawaii with boyfriend Will Matthiessen where she flaunted her next-level abs.
On Wednesday, Hull showed off just how she gets those crazy abs: Hard work in the gym. She posted a picture of herself in her workout gear at a pilates class looking as fit as ever, captioning it “you know what time it is.”
It’s abs time for sure. She’s about to crush some crunches on that machine.
Hull played a key role for the Fever in the playoffs after finishing the season averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
She’s getting in shape to play again soon as she was selected as the 29th member of the new 3x3 Unrivaled league that starts in January in Miami.
