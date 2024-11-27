Flau'jae honors late father Camoflauge with flashy diamond necklace
Flau’jae Johnson is a force on both the court and the booth, and she channels her confidence from a key figure —- her late father, rapper Jason “Camoflauge” Johnson. As she carries on her father’s legacy, Flau’jae continues to honor Camoflauge in flashy fashion.
Today the “Master Plan” rapper took to her Instagram Story sharing a photo of a diamond necklace. The necklace contains a circlular frame with a picture of the late Camoflauge.
Camoflauge was a Savannah, Georgia native rapper, known for street hits like “F**k Friends” and “Laying My Stunt Down.” He was shot and killed in May 2003, about six months before Flau’jae was born. At the time of writing, the case remains unsolved.
In recent weeks, Flau’jae has shared videos from her stints on “The Rap Game” and “America’s Got Talent,” and in said clips, she alludes to her father. Now, at 21, she maintains Camoflauge’s hungry, ambitious energy.
This past year, Flau’jae earned coveted co-signs from some rap veterans, including Lil Wayne, who collaborated with her on “Came Out a Beast,” and brought her out to perform with him earlier this month at Lil Weezyana Fest.
As she’s manifested many of her dreams, she frequently expresses gratitude to her father for paving the way for her.
And what better way to do so than by literally wearing him on her heart?
