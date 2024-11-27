The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Flau'jae honors late father Camoflauge with flashy diamond necklace

The LSU basketball star and rapper has made her mission to carry on her father's legacy through her music.

Alex Gonzalez

Flau'Jae talks with fans during the 2nd Annual Flau'Jae Back to School Give Back Festival on Friday, July 26, 2024 at enmarket Arena.
Flau'Jae talks with fans during the 2nd Annual Flau'Jae Back to School Give Back Festival on Friday, July 26, 2024 at enmarket Arena. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Flau’jae Johnson is a force on both the court and the booth, and she channels her confidence from a key figure —- her late father, rapper Jason “Camoflauge” Johnson. As she carries on her father’s legacy, Flau’jae continues to honor Camoflauge in flashy fashion.

RELATED: Flau'jae is Watching Her Master Plan Unfold

Today the “Master Plan” rapper took to her Instagram Story sharing a photo of a diamond necklace. The necklace contains a circlular frame with a picture of the late Camoflauge.

Flau'jae / Instagram
Flau'jae shares a photo featuring a diamond necklace containing a picture of her late father, rapper Jason "Camoflauge" Johnson. / Flau'jae / Instagram

Camoflauge was a Savannah, Georgia native rapper, known for street hits like “F**k Friends” and “Laying My Stunt Down.” He was shot and killed in May 2003, about six months before Flau’jae was born. At the time of writing, the case remains unsolved. 

In recent weeks, Flau’jae has shared videos from her stints on “The Rap Game” and “America’s Got Talent,” and in said clips, she alludes to her father. Now, at 21, she maintains Camoflauge’s hungry, ambitious energy. 

This past year, Flau’jae earned coveted co-signs from some rap veterans, including Lil Wayne, who collaborated with her on “Came Out a Beast,” and brought her out to perform with him earlier this month at Lil Weezyana Fest.

As she’s manifested many of her dreams, she frequently expresses gratitude to her father for paving the way for her.

RELATED: Flau’jae shows off incredible abs and bars rapping with Lil Wayne

And what better way to do so than by literally wearing him on her heart?

Flau'jae 2024
Nov 8, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) brings the ball up court against the Northwestern State Lady Demons. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published |Modified
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion