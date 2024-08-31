Flau'jae hilariously recalls how Lil Wayne collab went down (VIDEO)
Flau’jae Johnson is hitting it big. Earlier this summer, she dropped her “Best Of Both Worlds” EP, which featured the Lil Wayne collaboration “Came Out a Beast.” Earlier this week, after dropping the video, Flau’jae broke down how the collab came together.
In an interview with Genius, the LSU basketball superstar and rapper shared that she saw Weezy gas her up on ESPN.
“Sue Bird [was] talking to Wayne on ESPN,” said Flau’jae. “Sue Bird was like ‘when are you gonna do a song with Flau’jae?’ She basically threw me the alley-oop on ESPN live.”
Without missing a beat, Wayne expressed that he wanted to collaborate with Flau’jae.
“He ended up reaching out to me,” Flau’jae said. “He sent the verse back, like, a couple weeks later. He gave me a classic Wayne verse.”
Elsewhere in the video, she shared how the conversation went down, and how she reacted upon hearing the verse.
“He FaceTimed me, and I’m like ‘Oh my God, this is Lil Wayne,’” Flau’jae said. “I’m going crazy, I’m like, ‘Y’all, my grandma here?’ He called me and he was like ‘Yeah, I just did the verse, let me know what you think, let me know if you’re messing with it.”
But at that might, she was simply excited about collaborating with one of her rap GOATs.
“When I heard him say ‘Big 4, Flau’jae,’ I ain’t get through the rest of the verse,’” she said. “I ain’t heard nothing else, I’m like, ‘Wayne just quoted me in a song.’”
As the talented multihyphenate heads into pre-season, she’s not only going to heat up the court, but also the charts. On Friday, she took to X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the “Came Out a Beast” video hitting 1 million views in three days.
“This is only the beginning,” she wrote.
