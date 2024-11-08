The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Flau'jae's newsprint themed fit stops the presses

The LSU basketball star and rapper is having a hell of a time living that hip-hop star lifestyle.

LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) takes questions from the media at MVP Arena, Sunday, March 31, 2024 in Albany, N.Y.
LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson has the game on lock — both in basketball and in fashion.

As Flau’jae is having a hell of a time on her hip-hop quest during basketball off-season, she’s been delivering on the visuals and rocking some fly fits with her videos and performances. Today, Flau’jae took to her Instagram to share a new reel, soundtracked to her latest single, “Big Bag.”

In the clip, she is seen wearing a black leather sports bra and a gold chain, covered by a coat and pants with images of printed news headlines and stories. As Flau’jae has had quite a newsworthy year, this journalistic look is bound to stop the presses. 

Her latest single, “Big Bag” comes from the deluxe edition of her EP “Best of Both Worlds,” which dropped this past June. The EP features the viral hit “Came Out a Beast” — a collaboration with Lil Wayne.


This past weekend, she made a surprise appearance at Lil Weezyana Fest organized by the rapper, and she plans to drop some behind the scenes footage from the weekend on Instagram tomorrow, as noted in her latest reel.

Fans can also look forward to the “Best of Both Worlds” deluxe edition dropping Friday, Nov. 15.

