Flau'jae's newsprint themed fit stops the presses
LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson has the game on lock — both in basketball and in fashion.
RELATED: Flau'jae flexes legendary flow in 'Million Dollar Baby' freestyle
As Flau’jae is having a hell of a time on her hip-hop quest during basketball off-season, she’s been delivering on the visuals and rocking some fly fits with her videos and performances. Today, Flau’jae took to her Instagram to share a new reel, soundtracked to her latest single, “Big Bag.”
In the clip, she is seen wearing a black leather sports bra and a gold chain, covered by a coat and pants with images of printed news headlines and stories. As Flau’jae has had quite a newsworthy year, this journalistic look is bound to stop the presses.
Her latest single, “Big Bag” comes from the deluxe edition of her EP “Best of Both Worlds,” which dropped this past June. The EP features the viral hit “Came Out a Beast” — a collaboration with Lil Wayne.
This past weekend, she made a surprise appearance at Lil Weezyana Fest organized by the rapper, and she plans to drop some behind the scenes footage from the weekend on Instagram tomorrow, as noted in her latest reel.
RELATED: Flau’jae’s honest reaction to Caitlin Clark trolls after Iowa, LSU drama
Fans can also look forward to the “Best of Both Worlds” deluxe edition dropping Friday, Nov. 15.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.