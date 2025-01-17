Fox Sports’ Joy Taylor goes full ‘Risky Business’ in birthday photoshoot
Joy Taylor celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday, January 17, by dropping a sizzling Risky Business fit.
The co-host of “Speak” on Fox Sports 1 recently rocked a bright purple blouse while smiling for a selfie amidst the controversy she’s embroiled in.
While her name is being thrown in with a large lawsuit against Fox Sports by a former hairstylist at FS1, Taylor isn’t letting it ruin her birthday or her birthday fit while she channeled Tom Cruise with a white buttoned down dress shirt while showing a lot of leg like the movie.
While it wasn’t her full “birthday suit,” it definitely is a stunning look from Taylor.
Here’s a look at Cruise’s version in the 1983 film.
Taylor works on the show with former sports stars Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce is paid to create a stir with her takes like her unpopular comments involving the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy.
She was previously a moderator of FS1 Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with commentators Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, and a news update anchor on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and host of The Joy Taylor Show on Fox Sports Radio.
Happy birthday to Joy Taylor and way to slay an iconic look on your big day.
