The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fox Sports’ Joy Taylor goes full ‘Risky Business’ in birthday photoshoot

The co-host of “Speak” on Fox Sports 1 isn’t letting the scandal deter her from a sizzling fit on her 38th birthday.

Matt Ryan

Joy Taylor at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 Issue at Hard Rock at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Joy Taylor at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 Issue at Hard Rock at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. / IMAGO/MediaPunchx

Joy Taylor celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday, January 17, by dropping a sizzling Risky Business fit.

The co-host of “Speak” on Fox Sports 1 recently rocked a bright purple blouse while smiling for a selfie amidst the controversy she’s embroiled in.

While her name is being thrown in with a large lawsuit against Fox Sports by a former hairstylist at FS1, Taylor isn’t letting it ruin her birthday or her birthday fit while she channeled Tom Cruise with a white buttoned down dress shirt while showing a lot of leg like the movie.

Joy Taylor
Joy Taylor/Instagram
Joy Taylor
Joy Taylor/Instagram

While it wasn’t her full “birthday suit,” it definitely is a stunning look from Taylor.

Here’s a look at Cruise’s version in the 1983 film.

Taylor works on the show with former sports stars Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce is paid to create a stir with her takes like her unpopular comments involving the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy.

She was previously a moderator of FS1 Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with commentators Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, and a news update anchor on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and host of The Joy Taylor Show on Fox Sports Radio.

Happy birthday to Joy Taylor and way to slay an iconic look on your big day.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion