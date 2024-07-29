Kevin Durant Roasts Keyshawn Johnson Over Viral 'Undisputed' Segment
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant may be in Paris representing the United States in the Olympics—but that does not mean he is taking any days off from posting.
On Monday—with the Americans basking in the glow of a tournament-opening win over Serbia a day prior—Durant took to social media to have some fun with a recent quote from former Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.
"If I put Paul Pierce on the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson and Draymond (Green) and Steph Curry, you don't think he could do the same s--t?" Johnson said on Undisputed on Fox Sports 1 Monday morning during a discussion of Durant and forward LeBron James's performances against the Serbs.
Durant's reply took a swipe at Johnson's status as the top pick in the 1996 NFL draft.
"If the (Jets) would’ve took Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, (Ray Lewis) or Eddie George number one they would’ve been better off. ... I hate hypotheticals," Durant wrote.
After the New York Jets took Johnson out of USC, Ogden, Harrison, Lewis and George went fourth, 19th, 26th and 14th, respectively.
The lesson: if you're going to pick on an Olympian and NBA player, make sure he doesn't have access to Pro Football Reference.