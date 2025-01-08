FS1's Joy Taylor is all smiles in bright purple blouse selfie amid FOX Sports drama
Joy Taylor may be embroiled in controversy surrounding her alleged conduct at Fox Sports 1, but that’s not stopping her from slaying a fit at work.
The 37-year-old co-host of Speak with Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce is paid to create a stir with her takes like her unpopular comments involving the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy.
While her name is being thrown in with a large lawsuit against Fox Sports by a former hairstylist at FS1, Taylor is continuing to work, and showing she’s all smiles in a bright purple blouse selfie.
She even posed with Pierce, Johnson, and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.
She definitely stands out with that fit and being only 5-foot-2 next to those big former athletes.
Taylor was previously a moderator of FS1 Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with commentators Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, and a news update anchor on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and host of The Joy Taylor Show on Fox Sports Radio.
She also has almost 800K followers on Instagram as of this writing with posts like her Christmas Easter bunny look.
Taylor is also the sister to NFL Hall of Famer and Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor.
She was engaged to NBA point guard Earl Watson in 2018, but the couple split in 2019.
Despite all the current drama, Joy Taylor wasn’t going to let it ruin her fit day.
