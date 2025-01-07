FOX Sports' Joy Taylor gives unpopular take on Cowboys, Mike McCarthy
The storyline that everyone has on their minds regarding the Dallas Cowboys is the ongoing situation with head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract is set to expire in January.
The latest to chime in on the saga in Big D is FOX Sports' Joy Taylor.
Taylor returned to the evening show Speak on FOX Sports 1 following the holiday break to share her thoughts on whether the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, and McCarthy should run it back for another year.
MORE: Anonymous player shades Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones while praising Mike McCarthy
According to Taylor, the Cowboys would be making a "mistake" if they moved on from McCarthy.
However, during the season, many were calling for a change and believed McCarthy entered the year as a lame-duck head coach who needed to make a deep playoff run to get another shot.
She also places blame on Jerry Jones playing the owner and general manager role and the unorthdox structure of the organization for the Cowboys' inability to improve over the past few decades.
MORE: Jerry Jones sends shocking message regarding head coach Mike McCarthy
"They're talking about moving on from Mike McCarthy, which I believe is a mistake because I don't think there's a better candidate out there," Taylor said.
"And if you have other teams with young developing quarterbacks out there, like with Caleb Williams and the Bears, who are sniffing around your guy, that might tell you a thing or two about the value the rest of the league sees in him."
McCarthy has received support from Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, so that tells you what his own players think about him and his ability to win.
However, after the disappointing season, many in Cowboys Nation are just hoping for a fresh start. The biggest mistake the Cowboys would make is drawing things out and missing on a potential franchise-changing head coaching candidate.
It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out, but Jerry Jones needs to make a decision soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were
4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington
Cowboys' 2024 Player of the Year Awards: Offense, Defense, and Special Teams
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff