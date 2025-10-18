The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant posts perfect photo with daughters celebrating epic Dodgers NLCS win

The wife of Kobe Bryant and their youngest daughters were at Dodger Stadium to witness one of the greatest performances in sports history.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vanessa Bryant has witnessed greatness in sports many times with her late husband Kobe during his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. She was there at Dodger Stadium to watch another all-time performance in Shohei Ohtani with her daughters where they took a memorable photo after the game.

The 43-year-old widow is a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan like Kobe was and has been to several games this season including watching Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th strikeout where Natalia Bryant, 22, had an intense look watching it unfold, and on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night when Bianka, 8, crushed the first pitch and Capri, 6, got fans ready for Dodgers baseball on the microphone.

Natalia, Bianka, Capri, Vanessa
Natalia, Bianka, Capri, Vanessa at a game this season / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

On Friday night, Vanessa posted Bianka and Capri going crazy after Ohtani’s third home run — to go along with his 10 strikeouts on the mound — in the NLCS clincher vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. She also had the biggest smile posing with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman for a winning selfie.

The best picture, however, was her sharing the moment with Bianka and Capri.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

That’s a moment they’ll never forget.

Vanessa hopes to celebrate another World Series title with her daughters. Last year, she posted a tribute to the team on Kobe’s behalf.

Kob
Kobe was a huge Dodgers fan / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Last night was an iconic moment not only in Dodgers history, but sports history, and it’s only fitting the wife of one of the greatest LA athletes ever was there to witness it.

Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

