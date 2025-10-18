Vanessa Bryant all smiles in selfie with Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman after NLCS win
Friday night at Dodger Stadium is a night no one who went to the game will forget. Diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant had a celebratory moment after the historic NLCS victory against the Milwaukee Brewers that sent the team back to the World Series with Freddie Freeman’s wife and one of her good friends, Chelsea Freeman.
The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant has been at games this past year like Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th strikeout game where Natalia Bryant, 22, stared on with extreme intensity, and another where they took a sweet family photo with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts daughters going crazy after Ohtani’s 3rd Dodgers homer
Bianka even crushed a first pitch on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night, and then the whole family posed on the field together.
RELATED: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko upstaged by Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman in Game 4 fits
But this one tops them all.
Vanessa has crushed before at a game with Chelsea, and did it again with her on the night Shohei Ohtani belted three home runs and pitched six scoreless innings and had 10 strikeouts in arguably the greatest playoff game ever. The two both rocked the biggest victory smiles on their faces in the selfie below.
Vanessa was there to share the special night with Bianka and Capri as well.
It’s a night they’ll no doubt never forget with so many moments including Vanessa and Chelsea celebrating together, and this happy family moment.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words