Vanessa Bryant all smiles in selfie with Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman after NLCS win

The famous besties pose together after a historic night at Dodger Stadium in Game 4.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Friday night at Dodger Stadium is a night no one who went to the game will forget. Diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant had a celebratory moment after the historic NLCS victory against the Milwaukee Brewers that sent the team back to the World Series with Freddie Freeman’s wife and one of her good friends, Chelsea Freeman.

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant has been at games this past year like Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th strikeout game where Natalia Bryant, 22, stared on with extreme intensity, and another where they took a sweet family photo with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.

Capri, Bianka, Vanessa
Capri, Bianka, Vanessa / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Bianka even crushed a first pitch on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night, and then the whole family posed on the field together.

The Bryants
Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But this one tops them all.

Vanessa has crushed before at a game with Chelsea, and did it again with her on the night Shohei Ohtani belted three home runs and pitched six scoreless innings and had 10 strikeouts in arguably the greatest playoff game ever. The two both rocked the biggest victory smiles on their faces in the selfie below.

Chelsea Freeman and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa was there to share the special night with Bianka and Capri as well.

It’s a night they’ll no doubt never forget with so many moments including Vanessa and Chelsea celebrating together, and this happy family moment.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters
Vanessa with Capri, left, and Bianka at NLCS Game 4 / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

