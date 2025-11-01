Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea wears lucky Yamamoto-color fit for Dodgers’ Game 6
The Los Angeles Dodgers face a must-win Game 6 of the World Series on Friday night at the Toronto Blue Jays. The WAGs certainly dressed like winners beforehand while Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman stood out with a different look once again.
After winning an epic Game 3 at Dodger Stadium in 18 innings to grab a 2-1 series lead, the Blue Jays dominated the Dodgers the last two games to the series and are on the brink of their first World Series championship since 1993. They’ll get a chance to do it in front of the home fans again.
While the team has struggled the last two games, the wives and girlfriends of the Dodgers have shined with their game-day fits like Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko’s custom “Ohtani” fit in a special shoutout, and Chelsea’s jersey and business pants combo that was the highlight of the Game 5 loss as seen below with her boys.
RELATED: Dodgers' Freddie Freeman slashes price on $8 million LA mansion for sale
On Halloween Friday, the WAGs rocked the custom trench coats for each player with their game-day looks before first pitch.
RELATED: Yamamoto does not seem to be dating Niki Niwa with World Series start looming
Chelsea, who went with the lucky red in Game 2 the last time Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound in the World Series and won, went with the same look again. Why change it up now with the team desperate for a win?
Will there be a Game 7 fit for the Dodgers WAGs, or will there be a new champion Friday night? Chelsea hopes she chose the lucky look once again to keep the championship parade dream alive.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS