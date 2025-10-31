Dodgers' Freddie Freeman slashes price on $8 million LA mansion for sale
The Los Angeles Dodgers face a must-win Game 6 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, October 31.
The Dodgers seemed to have all the momentum following their 6-5 victory in Game 3, during which first baseman Freddie Freeman hit the epic game-winning home run in the 18th inning, However, Los Angeles lost Game 4 and Game 5, and now the World Series returns to the Rogers Centre.
Freddie addressed the Dodgers' offensive slump after their 6-1 loss in Game 5. "[Trey Yesavage] had everything working tonight. But again, still gotta put some runs on the board and do a better job, and we just haven't done that for about two and a half games," he said.
RELATED: Trey Yesavage's gf Taylor predicted 'best day' for Blue Jays pitcher before Game 5
Freeman remains confident they can push a Game 7, as they overcame a 2-1 deficit against the San Diego Padres in the NCLS last season. Plus, Los Angeles has their ace, Yoshinobu Yamamato, taking the mound on Friday.
While the 9-time All-Star locks in for Game 6, Freeman and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, with whom he shares three kids, are trying to sell their mansion in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea has one-of-a-kind Dodgers look for must-win Game 5
After Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers in 2022, he purchased as new home in Studio City for $7.8 million in March 2023, per Zillow's records.
Perhaps, the commute to Dodger Stadium was still too long because the World Series champion put the 6,289 square-feet, multi-level home up for sale in August 2024 for $8.99 million. Freeman moved on to purchase a $7.8 million estate in Pasadena.
However, the four-bedroom, six bathroom estate is simply not selling. Last month, the price was slashed for a fourth time, bringing the sale price down to $7.34 million. There's even an open house schedule for this Sunday between 1 and 4 p.m.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky