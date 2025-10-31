The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman slashes price on $8 million LA mansion for sale

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is trying to unload his stunning Los Angeles home during the 2025 World Series.

Emily Bicks

Oct 28, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series.
Oct 28, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers face a must-win Game 6 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, October 31.

The Dodgers seemed to have all the momentum following their 6-5 victory in Game 3, during which first baseman Freddie Freeman hit the epic game-winning home run in the 18th inning, However, Los Angeles lost Game 4 and Game 5, and now the World Series returns to the Rogers Centre.

Freddie addressed the Dodgers' offensive slump after their 6-1 loss in Game 5. "[Trey Yesavage] had everything working tonight. But again, still gotta put some runs on the board and do a better job, and we just haven't done that for about two and a half games," he said.

RELATED: Trey Yesavage's gf Taylor predicted 'best day' for Blue Jays pitcher before Game 5

Freddie Freeman
Oct 29, 2025: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman strikes out in the ninth inning against the Blue Jays in Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freeman remains confident they can push a Game 7, as they overcame a 2-1 deficit against the San Diego Padres in the NCLS last season. Plus, Los Angeles has their ace, Yoshinobu Yamamato, taking the mound on Friday.

While the 9-time All-Star locks in for Game 6, Freeman and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, with whom he shares three kids, are trying to sell their mansion in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea has one-of-a-kind Dodgers look for must-win Game 5

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman
First baseman Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) Annual Blue Diamond Gala. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

After Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers in 2022, he purchased as new home in Studio City for $7.8 million in March 2023, per Zillow's records.

Perhaps, the commute to Dodger Stadium was still too long because the World Series champion put the 6,289 square-feet, multi-level home up for sale in August 2024 for $8.99 million. Freeman moved on to purchase a $7.8 million estate in Pasadena.

However, the four-bedroom, six bathroom estate is simply not selling. Last month, the price was slashed for a fourth time, bringing the sale price down to $7.34 million. There's even an open house schedule for this Sunday between 1 and 4 p.m.

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

