Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has special shout-out fit for husband in Game 5

The wife of the three-time MLB MVP rocks a unique look for the huge World Series game between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

Matt Ryan

Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays all even at two games apiece, Shohei Ohtani and the team face their biggest test so far. His wife Mamiko certainly showed up and showed out with her fit for the biggest game of the season in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ohtani had an epic Game 3 reaching base all nine times in the epic 18-inning walk-off win by the Dodgers, but looked gassed pitching in Game 4 and took the loss after going six innings and giving up four runs, while going 0-for-3 at the plate. He hopes to bounce back with his hitting in Game 4.

Shohei Ohtani and his teammate
Ohtani and the Dodgers didn’t have it in Game 4. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Mamiko has been a fit hit all series where she stood tall in Game 1 in Toronto, and then rocked a unique look from the other Dodgers WAGs back home, followed by a custom “17” Ohtani fit for Game 4.

For Game 5’s WAGs’ traditional game-day photo, Mamiko showed off her custom Ohtani shirt for the perfect shout-out fit for her husband.

Mamiko was also a hit last World Series as well posing with WAGs like Chelsea Freeman and Brianna Betts.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Ohtani and the Dodgers are hoping to go back-to-back where the three-time MVP can further cement his baseball legacy.

Mamiko certainly made a statement with her fit for Game 5. Will Ohtani and the team do the same?

Mamiko Tanaka
Mamiko Tanaka / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

