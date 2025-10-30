Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has special shout-out fit for husband in Game 5
With the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays all even at two games apiece, Shohei Ohtani and the team face their biggest test so far. His wife Mamiko certainly showed up and showed out with her fit for the biggest game of the season in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.
Ohtani had an epic Game 3 reaching base all nine times in the epic 18-inning walk-off win by the Dodgers, but looked gassed pitching in Game 4 and took the loss after going six innings and giving up four runs, while going 0-for-3 at the plate. He hopes to bounce back with his hitting in Game 4.
Mamiko has been a fit hit all series where she stood tall in Game 1 in Toronto, and then rocked a unique look from the other Dodgers WAGs back home, followed by a custom “17” Ohtani fit for Game 4.
For Game 5’s WAGs’ traditional game-day photo, Mamiko showed off her custom Ohtani shirt for the perfect shout-out fit for her husband.
Mamiko was also a hit last World Series as well posing with WAGs like Chelsea Freeman and Brianna Betts.
Ohtani and the Dodgers are hoping to go back-to-back where the three-time MVP can further cement his baseball legacy.
Mamiko certainly made a statement with her fit for Game 5. Will Ohtani and the team do the same?
