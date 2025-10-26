Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea rocks non-Dodgers color to World Series Game 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping not to head home down 0-2 in the World Series after Saturday night’s game at the Toronto Blue Jays. Last year’s World Series MVP Freddie Freeman wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. His wife also changed up her look and went with a non-Dodgers color in hopes it’s a lucky one.
Freeman didn’t get a hit in Game 1’s 11-4 loss on Friday night. He hit a home run in the first four games of the 2024 World Series as he was the hero for the team.
His wife Chelsea has been an All-Star WAG herself, even upstaging Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko with her fit, and posing in victory Vanessa Bryant in an epic photo with Kobe Bryant’s widow after Game 4 of the NLCS.
RELATED: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman posts message after sad Alex Vesia news
After turning heads in Game 1, Chelsea went with the red and certainly stood out amongst the other WAGs.
She certainly hopes it’s the lucky red while the rest had their Dodgers blue and the team ‘s black gear on.
RELATED: Freddie Freeman crushed by wife Chelsea in matching denim fits for pre-NLCS date
It’s unusual for her as she’s usually always in Dodgers colors with there three sons.
If they lose, don’t expect to see her back in red the rest of the series. If they win, will she break it out again? Stay tuned.
