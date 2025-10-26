The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea rocks non-Dodgers color to World Series Game 2

The wife of the All-Star first baseman hopes she has the lucky look in Toronto on Saturday night.

Matt Ryan

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping not to head home down 0-2 in the World Series after Saturday night’s game at the Toronto Blue Jays. Last year’s World Series MVP Freddie Freeman wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. His wife also changed up her look and went with a non-Dodgers color in hopes it’s a lucky one.

Freeman didn’t get a hit in Game 1’s 11-4 loss on Friday night. He hit a home run in the first four games of the 2024 World Series as he was the hero for the team.

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freema
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (center) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman and son on the bus during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

His wife Chelsea has been an All-Star WAG herself, even upstaging Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko with her fit, and posing in victory Vanessa Bryant in an epic photo with Kobe Bryant’s widow after Game 4 of the NLCS.

After turning heads in Game 1, Chelsea went with the red and certainly stood out amongst the other WAGs.

She certainly hopes it’s the lucky red while the rest had their Dodgers blue and the team ‘s black gear on.

It’s unusual for her as she’s usually always in Dodgers colors with there three sons.

If they lose, don’t expect to see her back in red the rest of the series. If they win, will she break it out again? Stay tuned.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

