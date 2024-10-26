The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabbie Marshall mesmerizes in Caitlin Clark’s retro Iowa Hawkeyes selfie

The two Iowa basketball alum are having a fun weekend at their alma mater, and hopefully bringing some good luck to the football team.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall (24) guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Kate Martin (20) hold the trophy after beating LSU in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Iowa and LSU at MVP Arena, Monday, April 1, 2024 in Albany, N.Y.
Caitlin Clark has been making a resurgence these past few days. The WNBA Rookie of the Year has been laying low since the 2024 WNBA Finals came to an end. But today, the Indiana Fever star is out having fun and watching some good ol’ college football with her bestie at their alma mater.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, the Indiana Fever guard poses in mirror selfie at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, where the Iowa Hawkeyes are facing the Northwestern Wildcats. Clark is wearing a beige sweater with a black flag — the flag containing “Iowa” embroidered in cursive in white thread. Clark’s fit is complete with denim cargo pants.

She is joined by her friend and college basketball teammate Gabbie Marshall. Marshall is wearing a black sweater, with the text “Hawkeyes” in yellow lettering.

Both Marshall and Clark graduated from University of Iowa in 2024. While Clark just wrapped her rookie season with the WNBA — averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game — Marshall announced her retirement from basketball. She is currently pursuing her Masters degree in occupational therapy. 

The Hawkeyes’ current season leaves a bit to be desired, as at the time of writing, they are currently 4-3 in their season.

But hopefully, Clark’s presence will deliver some magic to the team.

