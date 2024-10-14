Gabby Thomas charms in chill selfies after tropical jet-setting vacation
Gabby Thomas has returned home after an epic vacation to the Maldives with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes.
Thomas gave us a rare glimpse into her relationship with McManes during her trip, as well as some epic bikini photos, some too-many spicy margarita dancing, some ab-flexing gym selfies, some baffling failed fitness test results, and an insane ocean villa suite view.
Back in Austin, Texas, the 27-year-old had to get her hair done after all that sun and fun. The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star then posted some casual selfies with her new hairdo.
Thomas looks like she had a relaxing vacation and is ready to conquer the world.
Thomas and McManes have been together since 2022. While he was there to support her in Paris this summer, this is the most we’ve seen of them together in public.
The couple returned home to “The World’s Fastest Pug” Rico Thee Pug. Is it back to work for Thomas at her “other” job?
In the meantime, Thomas no doubt will continue to crush any photo she takes as this is proof she can make the most casual photos look amazing.
